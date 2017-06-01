Police find drugs after a shots fired call - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Police find drugs after a shots fired call

Lincoln Police arrested 24-year-old Mohamad Alturki and 24-year-old Nathaniel Gonzalez for delivery of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and other drug offenses.

Officers were called to a neighborhood near 16th and Van Dorn on reports of gunshots Wednesday night before 10:30 p.m.

They were led to a nearby apartment complex and found the two men.

LPD said Gonzalez consented to a search of his apartment.

Police said they found a backpack with nearly one  pound of marijuana and some other drug-related in a backpack belonging to Alturki.

Officers didn't find a gun, but did locate a bullet fragment outside in the area.

They don't know who fired the shots and it's still under investigation.

