A man rams a vehicle multiple times in North Lincoln

Lincoln Police arrested 35-year-old Jason Truhlicka for second offense DUI resulting in serious bodily injury and other driving violations early Thursday morning.

They said he rammed a 56-year-old man's vehicle multiple times near 27th and Holdrege eventually making him hit a light pole.

The victim's 29-year-old female passenger got compound fracture to her lower right leg.

LPD said it started at the Cornhusker Bank ATM close by 27th and Dudley while the man was trying to withdrawal money, when Truhlicka hit him from behind.

They said the man drove off toward the police sub station because he thought it was a robbery.

LPD said Truhlicka ran away after the man hit the light pole.

Officers said they found a meth pipe in Trulicka's car, which he was ticketed for as well.