Board of Regents votes to increase tuition in 2017-2018

NU President Hank Bounds went in front of the Board of Regents Thursday to ask for a tuition increase for 2017-2018 school year.  

All but one regent voted to increase tuition.

Bounds proposed a $10:00 - $12.00 increase per credit hour.  

He also asked for an additional increase of $6.00 - $7.50 a credit for 2018-2019.

 We have a reporter at the meeting and will have more on the Channel 8 Eyewitness News at 5 and 6.

