Collision kills motorcyclist in northern Nebraska

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

VALENTINE, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a Beatrice man has been killed in a collision while driving his motorcycle in northern Nebraska.

The collision occurred early Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 83, about 9 miles (15 kilometers) north of Valentine. Cherry County Attorney Eric Scott says 25-year-old Robert Maples died after his motorcycle collided with an oncoming minivan.

The minivan driver was treated at Cherry County Hospital and released.