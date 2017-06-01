Excellence in Education: Matilda the Musical - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Excellence in Education: Matilda the Musical

The Lied Center for Performing Arts is hosting their final production of the season. Their performances are benefiting local students. 

"Matilda is magical, mischievous,and she really has a passion for reading," says Matthew Boring, with the Lied Center. 

Matilda the Musical is in it's second day at the Lied Center. A group of students from Lincoln Public Schools have already seen the performance free of charge. It was paid for an endowment at the Lied Center. In addition, the center partnered with LPS to help future students. 

"We created a special code for this. If you use code 'LPS', a portion of the tickets that are sold with that code will benefits students in the future, which is great," says Boring.

Tickets are still available online, if you want to see the show and benefit local schools. The last performance will be Saturday night. 
 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old located

    UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old located

    UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old located

    Alycea Willits, 9, has been located. 

    More >>

    Alycea Willits, 9, has been located. 

    More >>

  • A man rams a vehicle multiple times in North Lincoln

    A man rams a vehicle multiple times in North Lincoln

      Lincoln Police arrested 35-year-old Jason Truhlicka for second offense  DUI resulting in serious bodily injury and other driving violations early Thursday morning. They said he rammed a 56-year-old man's vehicle multiple times near 27th and Holdrege eventually making him hit a light pole. The victim's 29-year-old female passenger got compound fracture to her lower right leg.  

    More >>

      Lincoln Police arrested 35-year-old Jason Truhlicka for second offense  DUI resulting in serious bodily injury and other driving violations early Thursday morning. They said he rammed a 56-year-old man's vehicle multiple times near 27th and Holdrege eventually making him hit a light pole. The victim's 29-year-old female passenger got compound fracture to her lower right leg.  

    More >>

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.