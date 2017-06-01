Multi-state pursuit leads to arrests in Omaha

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

The Nebraska State Patrol has arrested Michael Pierce, 27, and Mary Kennison, 29, after a pursuit that began on Interstate 80 in Iowa Thursday morning.

The pair has been charged with unlawful taking of more than $5,000, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, resisting arrest and willful reckless driving.

According to the NSP, Pierce was driving a stolen jeep and swerved an Iowa State Trooper to avoid a spike strip, ramming the vehicle into two more Iowa Patrol cars.

The stolen vehicle was from Greeley, Colorado.

No Iowa or Nebraska troopers were injured.