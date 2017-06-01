Multi-state pursuit leads to arrests in Omaha - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Multi-state pursuit leads to arrests in Omaha

Multi-state pursuit leads to arrests in Omaha

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

The Nebraska State Patrol has arrested Michael Pierce, 27, and Mary Kennison, 29, after a pursuit that began on Interstate 80 in Iowa Thursday morning. 

The pair has been charged with unlawful taking of more than $5,000, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, resisting arrest and willful reckless driving. 

According to the NSP, Pierce was driving a stolen jeep and swerved an Iowa State Trooper to avoid a spike strip, ramming the vehicle into two more Iowa Patrol cars. 

The stolen vehicle was from Greeley, Colorado. 

No Iowa or Nebraska troopers were injured. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old located

    UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old located

    UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old located

    Alycea Willits, 9, has been located. 

    More >>

    Alycea Willits, 9, has been located. 

    More >>

  • A man rams a vehicle multiple times in North Lincoln

    A man rams a vehicle multiple times in North Lincoln

      Lincoln Police arrested 35-year-old Jason Truhlicka for second offense  DUI resulting in serious bodily injury and other driving violations early Thursday morning. They said he rammed a 56-year-old man's vehicle multiple times near 27th and Holdrege eventually making him hit a light pole. The victim's 29-year-old female passenger got compound fracture to her lower right leg.  

    More >>

      Lincoln Police arrested 35-year-old Jason Truhlicka for second offense  DUI resulting in serious bodily injury and other driving violations early Thursday morning. They said he rammed a 56-year-old man's vehicle multiple times near 27th and Holdrege eventually making him hit a light pole. The victim's 29-year-old female passenger got compound fracture to her lower right leg.  

    More >>

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.