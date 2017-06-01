NEB WRES: Division II Champion White Signs With Huskers

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Isaiah White, the 2017 NCAA Division II national champion at 165 pounds, has joined the Nebraska wrestling team as a transfer, head coach Mark Manning announced Thursday. White will be eligible to compete for the Huskers in 2017-18.

"We're extremely excited to have Isaiah White join our program," Manning said. "We feel Isaiah will add to the culture of our team, and he has high expectations for himself on and off the mat. Isaiah is a talented young man that will excel in our program."

White went 28-2 as a freshman for Notre Dame College (Ohio) in 2016-17, helping the Falcons to the NCAA Division II team championship. He was named the NCAA Division II East Regional Wrestler of the Year by the NCAA-II Wrestling Coaches Association. White posted a pair of major decisions at the NCAA Championships, and defeated Brock Wingbermuehle of McKendree by a 10-3 decision in the championship match.

The Oak Park, Ill., native was the top-ranked wrestler at 152 pounds in the class of 2016 by FloWrestling. He was a three-time Illinois state champion for Oak Park and River Forest High School, where he was a high school teammate of Jason Renteria, who will be a freshman for the Huskers in 2017-18.