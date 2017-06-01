Regents approve NU tuition hike

The Nebraska University is getting more expensive.

The Board of Regents voted 7–1 to raise tuition rates Thursday afternoon.

"We can't cut our way to excellence in this state," Hank Bounds, NU President, said.

Due to a state budget shortfall, the University is trying to fill a $49 million gap.

So, they need to raise tuition.

"The heartburn here is that it comes at a time of great momentum,” Bounds, said.

Tuition will go up $10–12 per credit hour for the 2017–2018 school years.

So what does that mean for students?

Resident UNL students taking 15 credit hours will pay roughly $386 more next year.

It's a little less at UNO and about a hundred dollars less at UNK.

The increase is also the same for out-of-state students.

Regents passed the proposal, but not without some hesitation.

Regent Hal Daub says he agrees with it, but worries this won't be the last one.

"I am concerned about the third biennium from now,” Hal Daub, District 8, said. “I am concerned about the third year, the fourth year, the fifth year, and the sixth year.”

Others disagree on the increase. Regent Robert Schafer was the only one to vote “no”. He says the hike will do more harm than good when it comes to a student's livelihood.

"The $500 to $600 increase proposed today can be the difference between them buying groceries, paying utility bills or seeing their physician," Schafer, District 5, said.

In addition to the tuition hike, the approved proposal includes budget cuts totaling $30 million; including more than 100 jobs.

President Bounds did predict an additional 3.2% increase in the 2018–2019 school year. He did say that could change based on university growth.