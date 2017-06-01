Lancaster County Deputy captures snake found in woman's bed - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lancaster County Deputy captures snake found in woman's bed

Posted:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

A woman near Bluestem Lake came home to a snake in her bed earlier today.

Thankfully, a Lancaster County Sheriff Deputy Zieg came on the scene to save the day.

