South Lincoln constituents meet with officials

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Residents of south Lincoln gathered Thursday evening to talk politics with their elected officials.

They had a lot of questions, but the officials, were ready to listen.

In attendance were Senator Kate Bolz, LPS Board Member Don Mayhew, Councilwoman Jane Raybould and Councilman Jon Camp.

The main issue discussed was taxes.

One side of the issue said people are paying too much.

"As a millennial our tax policy in this state is of grave concern when wages are higher in other states–I know our cost of living is a little bit lower, but it's very attractive to look at other states that perhaps pay more and tax less,” said one of the constituents in attendance.

Bolz said their main priority in tax reform is making sure spending is as efficient as possible.

Raybould agreed.

"As an elected official you are always very mindful of tax payer dollars,” Raybould said.

But others in the room said that with tax cuts comes lower quality services.

"One of the things that happens when the focus is on saving taxes is the quality does begin to suffer,” Mary Piper, another constituent said. “I mean of course everyone wants low taxes with high quality."

Some officials say in this year's budget discussions finding the balance between taxation and services provided was a challenge.

"So often when we're having the conversation about cutting taxes, then the follow–up question is, of the things we do now, what of those things do you want us to not do anymore,” Mayhew said.

City officials said they plan to focus on making meaningful changes to the way Lincoln taxes its citizens.

Like decreasing corrections spending through reform and changing who benefits from tax cuts.

While this issue of balancing taxes and services will continue to be discussed in Lincoln, as Bolz said this issue is at the very heart of government... she also said tonight's dialogue was important.

"I really believe in representative democracy and so you have to stay in tough with the people you're representing in order to do the best job,” Bolz said.

If you weren't able to make tonight's talk, Bolz said she still wants to hear from you.

Contact information:

Senator Kate Bolz

Room #1015

P.O. Box 94604

Lincoln, NE 68509

Phone: (402) 471-2734

Email: kbolz@leg.ne.gov