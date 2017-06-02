Excellence in Education: Summer Reading Program - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Excellence in Education: Summer Reading Program

During summer break, the Lincoln Public Libraries hope people will continue to keep learning and reading. They recently kicked off their summer reading program.

"It keeps their minds active, it keeps their minds busy, and it's a great family activity," says Vicki Wood with the Lincoln Public Libraries.
 
The summer reading program is in it's 75th year. Five-thousand people have signed up, and more than fifteen-thousand people are expected to participate. 

Kids and adults of all ages can sign up for the program either at the library or online. Just by signing up, you can receive free prizes.

The summer reading program goes until the end of July. 
 

