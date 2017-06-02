Corrections to manage health services at Tecumseh

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced it will manage medical services at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution starting July 24, 2017.

The former provider, Correct Care Solutions sent the NDCS a 60-day notice to formally terminate its contract.

The contractor notice cited general staff safety concerns as the reason for ending the contract.

Even though, no CCS staff has been harmed at TSCI.