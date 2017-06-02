Medica could drop remaining Nebraska ACA providers

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

The only potential choice for individual health insurance in Nebraska still hasn't decided whether to offer plans next year that meet the Affordable Care Act's standards.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska will drop its last two individual health plans that meet ACA standards, which include accepting all applicants and providing a wide range of health benefits.

This announcement caused more questions about Medica's plans moving forward.

Nebraska residents seeking insurance not connected to an employer or government-sponsored plan might not have options for ACA-compliant insurance if Medica pulls out of the individual health insurance market.