Truck driver gets 90 days for 18-year-old's crash death

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A truck driver has been given 90 days in jail for colliding with a motorcycle in western Douglas County as he was talking on a hands-free wireless device.

Court records say 48-year-old Michael Green was sentenced Thursday. He'd pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vehicular homicide.

The accident occurred Aug. 9. Authorities say 18-year-old Madeline Fitzpatrick was a passenger on the motorcycle being driven by Jason Matthews when it collided with Green's semitrailer at an intersection. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and Matthews was hospitalized.