Dog Flu outbreak has Nebraska on alert

Nebraska has not had a confirmed case this year

Dog flu across the country and confirmed cases in neighboring states, may be reason for concern for Nebraska dog owners.

An outbreak of dog flu has sickened hundreds of dogs throughout this year.

The latest case in Florida, where dozens of dogs were infected, but with states like Iowa confirming cases as well, Nebraska Veterinarians are urging caution.

Nebraska Animal Medical Center Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Hagan says, "It tends to spread from metro area to metro area....people take their dog up from one city to another, usually."

While not usually fatal and not known to be contractible to people, it can still spread rapidly with mild to severe symptoms.

Dr. Hagan said, "So realistically, you'd probably have any age group of animal that could be susceptible. Generally, most likely, is those dogs that go to large areas with lots of other dogs."

The dog flu is similar to the human flu, in terms of symptoms. Canines have runny noses, coughing and fever, but some dogs can run into more serious issues.

"Anytime you think you have a cough with a fever, it's generally a good idea to see your veterinarian," said Dr. Hagan.

Complications like pneumonia can result from the flu.

That's why, veterinarians suggest vaccinations, which can run you around $25, a piece.

It's an easy vaccine, really no negative side affects," says Dr. Hagan.

Veterinarians say, the highest risk areas for dogs, in terms of catching the virus, lie in dog parks, animal shelters and other locations.

Cases have been confirmed in 11 states.

Officials say, while Nebraska isn't one of the effected states, it's important for owner to be aware of the possibility.