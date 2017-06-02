Fighting childhood cancer with lemonade

"Would you like to help kids with cancer,” Alex’s Lemonade Stand volunteer asked throughout Super Saver.

These kids are fighting for other kids

The lemonade stand, set up at Super Saver on 27th and Pine Lake, is 17 years in the making.

The first one ever started with a little girl named Alex; she proved she was just as sweet as the drinks she sold.

Alex was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at age four, she died four years later.

But, before she passed, she held a lemonade stand, donating all her proceeds to children fighting cancer.

Now her stand is a national fundraising movement aimed to give kids a fighting chance with cancer.

"Some of these kids could have 70, 80, 100 years to live,” Tara Suckstorf, volunteer, said. “We need to help raise money to make sure they are still here."

To date, the foundations has raised over $140 million for pediatric research and has stands across the country.

There is only one in Nebraska during the fundraisers Midwest Lemonade Days.

All of the donations directly toward the foundation.

“It’s something that can take away a child's life,” Cale Suckstorf,13, said. “He doesn't get to go to high school; he doesn't get to do what he wants to do when he grows up."

$8,000 will pay for one month of research. They hope to collect more than that this year.

“Raise enough to pay for one, two, or three months of research,” Tara, said. “You never know which cup of lemonade is going to come up with that big break through for pedantic cancer.”

The stand will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday at Super Saver on 27th and Pine Lake.

If you can't make it and still want to donate visit this website: https://www.alexslemonade.org/civicrm/contribute/transact?reset=1&id=7