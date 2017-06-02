Heat Stroke Warnings

Lincoln is getting a taste of summer early.

People tried to stay cool in various ways.

Kids splashed around at Trago Park trying to beat the heat.

Some youngsters lined up at the water fountain to quench their thirst over at Bethany.

With a high of almost 90 degrees, Friday was one of the hottest days had so far this year.

"I’ll say it's a lot warmer than it's been normally been, but pleasantly surprised about how nice it is out here. It's got a good breeze going,” UNL Staff Peter Wilson said.

It's that time of year where you want to enjoy the weather, but with caution.

The American Heart Association wanted to remind people of the dangers of heat stroke.

It's when your body overheats and loses control to regulate its temperature.

"Certainly, hot and humid weather make it more likely for heat stroke to happen especially those who are exercising outside or have to work outside,” CHI Health St. Elizabeth Dr. Anne Perlman said.

The illness can cause things like shock, brain damage or even death.

Some warning signs include confusion, fever and vomiting.

Doctors suggest if you notice any of these symptoms that you should get to the nearest hospital.

"It is a medical emergency. You should move them to the shade, if possible. Try to cool them off with ice packs to their necks or arm pits. Water anywhere on their body with help cool them off a fan. Then, call 911 immediately,” Dr. Perlman said.

Health professionals recommend to stay hydrated and find shade if you feeling too hot.

For more heat-related illness information, visit this website.