Raising Cane's makes large donation to soldiers

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Raising Cane’s partnered with the Nebraska National Guard Foundation for their Cell Phones for Soldiers fundraiser this spring.

It was their ninth year in a row asking customers to donate their unused cell phones.

The phones were recycled, and all proceeds went to providing calling cards to Nebraska’s deployed soldiers.

"When a soldier deploys or even is here, particularly when they're deployed, what that really does is creates a void. It creates a void in the family and it creates a void in the community, said Doug Carlson, president of the foundation.

The goal was to help fill this void.

Enough phones were donated to amount to more than 129,000 minutes on the calling cards.

200 Nebraska soldiers are deployed right now, and Carlson said those cards go directly to helping them stay connected with their families.

The restaurant also took monetary donations.

They raised over $22 thousand. Last year, they raised about the same.

Carlson said last year the money went to helping 41 families in emergencies.

Only Nebraska National Guard families are eligible to receive this money, but it helps them pay for medical or other bills, and other emergency expenses, he said.

Raising Cane’s has collected old cell phones for many years, but it was only in 2012 that they began accepting monetary donations, said Dee Collins, Raising Cane’s marketing coordinator.

Since 2012, they’ve given the foundation more than $77 thousand.

Carlson said this is due to Raising Cane’s culture of “selfless service.”

Collins agrees.

"You know, giving back to the community that our restaurants are in is one of our core values. It's one of the things that's very important to us,” Collins said.

This is an annual fundraiser, so if you weren’t about to take part this year, the opportunity will come again.

Carlson also said that he appreciates the Lincoln community for making the donations.

