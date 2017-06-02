Huskers drop NCAA Regional opener to Yale, 5-1

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Corvallis, Ore. – The Nebraska baseball team (35-21-1) lost its first-round game of the NCAA Regionals to Yale, 5-1, at Goss Stadium on Friday afternoon.

Junior left-hander Jake Meyers made his 14th start of the season, and went 5.2 innings. He gave up five runs, all of which were earned, while striking out five Bulldogs. Robbie Palkert threw 3.1 scoreless innings and had six strikeouts.

In the first inning, Yale scored two runs on four hits to race out to an early lead. The first three Bulldogs reached on singles to load the bases. Griffin Dey drove in both runs with a single to centerfield. Meyers singled in the leadoff spot and recorded his 20th stolen base of the season when he took second base. He advanced to third on a flyout, and scored on an RBI single from Luis Alvarado.

The Bulldogs’ Andrew Herrera homered in the leadoff spot in the second inning. Meyers retired each of the next three batters to get out of the inning. NU managed one hit in the bottom half of the frame, but couldn’t get a runner in scoring position.

Yale had a single in the third, but a double play ended its threat to score in the inning. Ben Miller drew a two-out walk and Alvarado had an infield single, but a groundout to first base ended the inning.

The Bulldogs added to their lead in the fourth with one run. The leadoff hitter singled and after back-to-back outs, Dai Dai Otaka was hit by a pitch. Tim DeGraw’s single scored the run before an inning-ending groundout. Nebraska went 1-2-3 in the bottom of the fourth.

NU’s defense responded in the top of the fifth as all three Yale batters were retired. Meyers drew a leadoff walk, but was left stranded at second base after three consecutive outs to end the fifth frame.

In the sixth inning, Yale added one run to extend the lead to 5-1. Derek Brown doubled, and then scored on Otaka’s infield single. NU had two baserunners when Jesse Wilkening walked and Luke Roskam singled, but both were left on base.

Yale managed a double in the seventh, but Palkert struck out the other three Bulldogs he faced. In the bottom half of the frame, all three Huskers were retired.

Yale had one hit in the eighth, but Palkert recorded outs for the other three Bulldog hitters. Jake Schleppenbach singled in the eighth, but NU couldn’t score.

All three Yale batters in the ninth were retired before all three Huskers went down.

The Huskers will play on Saturday at 3 p.m. (CT) against the loser of the Oregon State/Holy Cross game, which is set for 10 p.m. (CT) on Friday.