Lincoln using new products to make asphalt last longer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) The city of Lincoln is attempting to extend the life of several hundred blocks of residential streets by trying two new products to help asphalt last longer.

The city will apply GSB-88 and Reclamite to a total of about 275 blocks of asphalt pavement this summer.

City engineer Erika Nunes says asphalt reacts with the sun, drying out and becoming brittle within its first five years. Cracks then form and pieces chip out.

GSB-88 will be applied to streets that are about five years old. The primary ingredient in that product is a natural ore called Gilsonite.

Nunes says petroleum-based Reclamite can be applied every five years as long as the concrete foundation remains solid. The projects are expected to cost Lincoln about $350,000.