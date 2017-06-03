Lincoln using new products to make asphalt last longer - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

An attempt to extend the lives of city blocks

Lincoln using new products to make asphalt last longer

Posted: Updated:

  LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) The city of Lincoln is attempting to extend the life of several hundred blocks of residential streets by trying two new products to help asphalt last longer.
        The city will apply GSB-88 and Reclamite to a total of about 275 blocks of asphalt pavement this summer.
        City engineer Erika Nunes says asphalt reacts with the sun, drying out and becoming brittle within its first five years. Cracks then form and pieces chip out.
        GSB-88 will be applied to streets that are about five years old. The primary ingredient in that product is a natural ore called Gilsonite.
        Nunes says petroleum-based Reclamite can be applied every five years as long as the concrete foundation remains solid. The projects are expected to cost Lincoln about $350,000.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Nebraska has not had a confirmed case this year

    Dog Flu outbreak has Nebraska on alert

    Dog Flu outbreak has Nebraska on alert

    Dog flu across the country and confirmed cases in neighboring states, may be reason for concern for Nebraska dog owners. An outbreak of dog flu has sickened hundreds of dogs throughout this year. The latest case in Florida, where dozens of dogs were infected, but with states like Iowa confirming cases as well, Nebraska Veterinarians are urging caution. Nebraska Animal Medical Center Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Hagan says, "It tends to spread from metro area to metro area....people t...

    More >>

    Dog flu across the country and confirmed cases in neighboring states, may be reason for concern for Nebraska dog owners. An outbreak of dog flu has sickened hundreds of dogs throughout this year. The latest case in Florida, where dozens of dogs were infected, but with states like Iowa confirming cases as well, Nebraska Veterinarians are urging caution. Nebraska Animal Medical Center Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Hagan says, "It tends to spread from metro area to metro area....people t...

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old located

    UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old located

    UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old located

    Alycea Willits, 9, has been located. 

    More >>

    Alycea Willits, 9, has been located. 

    More >>

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.