Wagging tails and live music took over Fallbrook Boulevard, all to raise funds for the Capital Humane Society.

33 years later, the Capital Humane Society's "Tails 'N Trails Pet Walk is going strong.

CEO and President of CHS, Bob Downey says, "I remember the pet walk we had and I think we may have had 12 to 15 walkers. I believe the first year we had it, we had a llama walk."

Fast forward to 2017, more than 100 walkers and their four-legged friends registered for the fundraiser, which is expected to bring in between $35 to $40,000 this year, and that money goes directly back to the Humane Society.

Covering the costs for it's spay and neuter program, The Humane Foster Program, animal adoption, vaccination and micro-chipping.

"About 50% of our annual revenue to operate our two facilities comes from donations from people in the community. Who care about the work we do," said Downey.

The event brought lots of tail-wagging fun, featuring everything from a dog obstacle course, vendors, games, live music and of course a one-mile walk for those that registered.

Josh Starkey, who participated in the walk, said, "I actually got my dog at the Humane Society, so this is a great way to raise awareness and some support, and financial funds for a really great organization."

Not just pet owners, the event was open to pet seekers too.

The Humane Society has plenty of animals of all kinds that need a home.

"When people are looking for a new pet, we really appreciate if they look at Pile-up Pet Adoption first, before they look at any other source."

Last year, the Humane Society cared for 6,500 pets.

They say, a gift of $25 can provide heartworm testing for five pets. $50 allows five pets to be micro-chipped, and $100 covers the cost of spaying or neutering five pets.

If you'd like to help or volunteer, we've provided a link below.

capitalhumanesociety.org