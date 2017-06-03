BREAKING: London Police responding to 3 separate incidents

UPDATE:

London police responded tonight to reports of a vehicle plowing into pedestrians on London Bridge, and then shortly afterwards also faced reports of stabbings at Borough Market and another incident in the Vauxhall area.

The London Ambulance Service tweeted: "Multiple resources attending an incident at #London Bridge, please avoid the area." Transport for London also tweeted that the bridge was closed in both directions due to a "major incident."

The BBC is reporting that there are more than one person is dead in the London Bridge incident.

Metropolitan Police also reported that they responded to a reports of stabbings in Borough Market, and after officers responded "shots have been fired."

Police also reported an unspecified incident at Vauxhall.

BBC reporter Holly Jones, who was on the bridge at the time, told the network several people were hurt after a white van swerved and hit a crowd of people while it was crossing London Bridge.

She said there were about four people severely injured and that some 20 armed police officers are now on the scene.

