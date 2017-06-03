Huskers’ season ends in 7-4 loss to Holy Cross

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.Com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Corvallis, Ore. – The Nebraska baseball team (35-22-1) was eliminated from the NCAA Corvallis Regional after a 7-4 loss to Holy Cross at Goss Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Senior right-hander Derek Burkamper made his 15th start of the season, and went 4.1 innings, giving up five runs, all of which were earned. Chad Luensmann (1.2 innings) and Jake McSteen (2.0 innings) each made relief appearances.

In the opening frame, Jake Meyers was hit by the first pitch of the game. He was out after a lineout double play and NU’s top half of the inning ended with a foul-out. Holy Cross took the early lead with two runs on four hits in the bottom of the first.

NU’s first two batters reached on a walk and single in the second inning, but a strikeout and two deep flyouts ended the Huskers’ threat to score. The Crusaders went 1-2-3 in the bottom half of the second inning.

All three Husker batters were retired in the top of the third. Burkamper responded by retiring all three Crusaders in the bottom half of the frame.

Nebraska scored two runs on three hits in the fourth inning. Scott Schreiber and Ben Miller singled in the first two at-bats and each scored. Jake Schleppenbach was walked and Luke Roskam had an RBI single. One Crusader reached on an error in the bottom of the fourth, but he was left on base.

NU’s first two batters reached in the top of the fifth, but two strikeouts and a flyout ended the threat to take the lead. Holy Cross scored three runs to take a 5-2 lead. Two of the runs scored on a double to right field that advanced the runner to third on a fielding error by the right fielder.

Schleppenbach singled in the leadoff spot, but a flyout followed by a double play ended the top of the sixth for the Huskers. Luensmann retired the first two Crusaders in the sixth before four consecutive hits produced a pair of two-out runs. The timely hitting extended the Holy Cross lead to 7-2.

Meyers walked after a leadoff popout, but was thrown out on a double play strikeout. McSteen retired all three Crusaders, striking out two in the bottom of the seventh.

Schreiber homered in the leadoff spot in the top of the eighth. Miller singled in the second spot and the Huskers loaded the bases with two outs. Mojo Hagge hit an RBI single, but a flyout left three on base. In the bottom of the eighth, Holy Cross had a leadoff single, but couldn’t bring him in.

In the top of the ninth, all three Husker batters were retired with three groundouts. The Huskers are eliminated from the NCAA Tournament after making their third appearance in the last four years and winning the 2017 Big Ten regular-season title.