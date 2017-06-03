UNL: London study abroad students safe

Dog flu across the country and confirmed cases in neighboring states, may be reason for concern for Nebraska dog owners. An outbreak of dog flu has sickened hundreds of dogs throughout this year. The latest case in Florida, where dozens of dogs were infected, but with states like Iowa confirming cases as well, Nebraska Veterinarians are urging caution. Nebraska Animal Medical Center Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Hagan says, "It tends to spread from metro area to metro area....people t...More >>
Alycea Willits, 9, has been located.More >>
Armed British police are dealing with an incident at London Bridge.More >>
Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com A woman near Bluestem Lake came home to a snake in her bed earlier today. Thankfully, a Lincoln Sheriff Deputy came on the scene to save the day.More >>
A truck driver has been given 90 days in jail for colliding with a motorcycle in western Douglas County as he was talking on a hands-free wireless device.More >>
Alex was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at age four, she died four years later.More >>
Prosecutors have filed a murder charge against a 48-year-old man whose son faces the same charge in a northeast Nebraska slaying.More >>
Restoration crews were hard at work cleaning up the mess from an early morning crash in north Lincoln Thursday. Police arrested 35–year–old Jason Truhlicka of second offense DUI. They said he rammed a vehicle multiple times near 27th and Holdrege after midnight.More >>
An August sentencing hearing is scheduled for a former Norfolk student teacher accused of changing a student's grade after she sent him explicit photos of herself.More >>
