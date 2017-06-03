UNL: London study abroad students safe

The University of Nebraska Lincoln reports all 17 of its students studying abroad in London are safe and accounted for after Saturday's alleged terror incidents at the London Bridge and Borough Market.

Spokesperson Steve Smith said all students have been contacted. Additionally, the 18 other students studying throughout other parts of the United Kingdom are being contacted, although Smith said there is no reason to believe they were harmed.

The British Police released a statement after midnight London time on Sunday that they are investigating the events as terror incidents.