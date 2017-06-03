Lincoln debuts first mini home

Posted By: Bayley Bischof

Tiny houses, only 300 square feet, have been trending on TV, but now Lincoln has its own version of the little homes.

While it’s not quite as small as a traditional tiny house, at just over 500 square feet, it’s not big.

These homes fill a unique need in Lincoln.

There are several houses across Lincoln that were built on smaller than standard lots. Many of them are owned by the city, and sit empty.

But if those homes were torn down, because of the small lot size a standard sized house couldn’t be rebuilt, because of new building regulations, said Doug Boyd, Affordable Housing Initiatives board member.

So they sit, empty and dilapidated.

Just like the 44 by 55 square foot lot on 28th and P street did until the city partnered with Affordable Housing Initiatives and built this house.

Boyd said the hope is that more small houses like this one can be built to repurpose the current lots that are labeled as substandard or “nonbuildable.”

But this house has even more benefits.

It’s affordable, and it has everything a resident could need.

"It has a front porch, it has a usable basement, it has two bathrooms, it has a usable garage and it all just fits on this little postage stamp size lot and so for a single person there's everything they need right here," Boyd said.

It’s bedrooms are spacious, one on the main level and another in the finished basement, there’s hookups for laundry on both levels and two full bathrooms.

Boyd said, it’s small, but liveable.

It would be best for a single professional, empty nester or first home.

Boyd warns that if there are two people living there, they better get along.

Because it was built with federal funds and with the intent of providing affordable housing, there are many qualifications to be eligible to buy it, Boyd said.

"A person buying it needs to live in the house, it can't be bought as a rental property,” Boyd said. “The people buying it also have to meet certain income qualifications."

While the house is still on the market, Boyd said about 100 people have shown interest at open houses.

It's listed at $119,900 through Woods Bros. Realty, with up to $25,000 in assistance available to buyers through Neighborworks.

If interested in touring the home visit http://www.woodsbros.com/Home/10137367/KTP/224-North-28th-Street-Lincoln-NE-68503/