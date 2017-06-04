Nebraska Game and Parks accepting grant applications - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

It's for the Recreational Trail Program

Nebraska Game and Parks accepting grant applications

Posted: Updated:

       LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is accepting Recreational Trail Program grant applications.
        The grant program is made available through the Federal Highway Administration that reimburses political subdivisions _ such as communities, counties and natural resources districts _ up to 80 percent of project costs for trail acquisition, development, renovation and support facilities. Applicants must have the financial means to undertake and maintain the project, and all funding should be on hand.
        The program funds are divided among three categories: motorized trails, non-motorized trails and diversified or shared-use trails.
        Application materials can be downloaded at http://outdoornebraska.gov/grants/ . Applications must be submitted to Game and Parks and postmarked by Sept. 1, 2017.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Nebraska has not had a confirmed case this year

    Dog Flu outbreak has Nebraska on alert

    Dog Flu outbreak has Nebraska on alert

    Dog flu across the country and confirmed cases in neighboring states, may be reason for concern for Nebraska dog owners. An outbreak of dog flu has sickened hundreds of dogs throughout this year. The latest case in Florida, where dozens of dogs were infected, but with states like Iowa confirming cases as well, Nebraska Veterinarians are urging caution. Nebraska Animal Medical Center Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Hagan says, "It tends to spread from metro area to metro area....people t...

    More >>

    Dog flu across the country and confirmed cases in neighboring states, may be reason for concern for Nebraska dog owners. An outbreak of dog flu has sickened hundreds of dogs throughout this year. The latest case in Florida, where dozens of dogs were infected, but with states like Iowa confirming cases as well, Nebraska Veterinarians are urging caution. Nebraska Animal Medical Center Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Hagan says, "It tends to spread from metro area to metro area....people t...

    More >>

  • Lincoln debuts first mini home

    Lincoln debuts first mini home

    At just over 500 square feet, it’s not big, but it fills an important need in Lincoln. 

    More >>

    At just over 500 square feet, it’s not big, but it fills an important need in Lincoln. 

    More >>

  • UNL: London study abroad students safe

    UNL: London study abroad students safe

    UNL: London study abroad students safe

    The University of Nebraska Lincoln reports all 17 of its students studying abroad in London are safe and accounted for after Saturday's alleged terror incidents at the London Bridge and Borough Market. 

    More >>

    The University of Nebraska Lincoln reports all 17 of its students studying abroad in London are safe and accounted for after Saturday's alleged terror incidents at the London Bridge and Borough Market. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.