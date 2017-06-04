Farm groups decry cuts to safety net and crop insurance programs - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

It's part of President Trump's proposed budget

Farm groups decry cuts to safety net and crop insurance programs

Posted: Updated:

       DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Farm groups and some members of Congress from farm states are decrying proposed cuts to crop insurance and other safety net programs for farmers included in President Donald Trump's budget. The proposed cuts come as farmers are facing their fourth straight year of falling income. The Trump administration says the proposed cuts help fulfill a campaign promise to balance the federal budget.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Nebraska has not had a confirmed case this year

    Dog Flu outbreak has Nebraska on alert

    Dog Flu outbreak has Nebraska on alert

    Dog flu across the country and confirmed cases in neighboring states, may be reason for concern for Nebraska dog owners. An outbreak of dog flu has sickened hundreds of dogs throughout this year. The latest case in Florida, where dozens of dogs were infected, but with states like Iowa confirming cases as well, Nebraska Veterinarians are urging caution. Nebraska Animal Medical Center Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Hagan says, "It tends to spread from metro area to metro area....people t...

    More >>

    Dog flu across the country and confirmed cases in neighboring states, may be reason for concern for Nebraska dog owners. An outbreak of dog flu has sickened hundreds of dogs throughout this year. The latest case in Florida, where dozens of dogs were infected, but with states like Iowa confirming cases as well, Nebraska Veterinarians are urging caution. Nebraska Animal Medical Center Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Hagan says, "It tends to spread from metro area to metro area....people t...

    More >>

  • Lincoln debuts first mini home

    Lincoln debuts first mini home

    At just over 500 square feet, it’s not big, but it fills an important need in Lincoln. 

    More >>

    At just over 500 square feet, it’s not big, but it fills an important need in Lincoln. 

    More >>

  • UNL: London study abroad students safe

    UNL: London study abroad students safe

    UNL: London study abroad students safe

    The University of Nebraska Lincoln reports all 17 of its students studying abroad in London are safe and accounted for after Saturday's alleged terror incidents at the London Bridge and Borough Market. 

    More >>

    The University of Nebraska Lincoln reports all 17 of its students studying abroad in London are safe and accounted for after Saturday's alleged terror incidents at the London Bridge and Borough Market. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.