Bill Maher apologizes for racial slur - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

It happened in an interview with Sen. Ben Sasse

Bill Maher apologizes for racial slur

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Bill Maher has apologized for using a racial slur on his HBO show. Maher wrote in a statement that he regrets using the slur to refer to himself as a house slave during a segment on his "Real Time with Bill Maher" show Friday night.

