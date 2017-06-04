Officials urge caution around rain-swollen rivers - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Two separate incidents have happened in recent days

Officials urge caution around rain-swollen rivers

GIBBON, Neb. (AP) - Officials from central to eastern Nebraska are urging people to use caution around rain-swollen rivers. The warnings from Buffalo County Sheriff's Office follow two separate incidents on the river in recent days. That includes two teenage girls found clinging to a log in the river near Gibbon on Thursday. On May 27, a person on an inner tube became trapped in a man-made diversion on the river. No one was injured.

