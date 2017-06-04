Deadline approaching for Hunters Helping The Hungry program

Dog flu across the country and confirmed cases in neighboring states, may be reason for concern for Nebraska dog owners. An outbreak of dog flu has sickened hundreds of dogs throughout this year. The latest case in Florida, where dozens of dogs were infected, but with states like Iowa confirming cases as well, Nebraska Veterinarians are urging caution. Nebraska Animal Medical Center Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Hagan says, "It tends to spread from metro area to metro area....people t...More >>
At just over 500 square feet, it’s not big, but it fills an important need in Lincoln.More >>
The University of Nebraska Lincoln reports all 17 of its students studying abroad in London are safe and accounted for after Saturday's alleged terror incidents at the London Bridge and Borough Market.More >>
Alycea Willits, 9, has been located.More >>
Armed British police are dealing with an incident at London Bridge.More >>
Wagging tails and live music took over Fallbrook Boulevard, all to raise funds for the Capital Humane Society. 33 years later, the Capital Humane Society's "Tails 'N Trails Pet Walk is going strong. CEO and President of CHS, Bob Downey says, "I remember the pet walk we had and I think we may have had 12 to 15 walkers. I believe the first year we had it, we had a llama walk." Fast forward to 2017, more than 100 walkers and their four-legged friends registered for the ...More >>
LFR doesn't just transport heart attack patients to the hospital- they begin diagnosing and treating immediatelyMore >>
Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com A woman near Bluestem Lake came home to a snake in her bed earlier today. Thankfully, a Lincoln Sheriff Deputy came on the scene to save the day.More >>
Prosecutors have filed a murder charge against a 48-year-old man whose son faces the same charge in a northeast Nebraska slaying.More >>
Ending the weekend hot and sunny!More >>
