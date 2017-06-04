Deadline approaching for Hunters Helping The Hungry program

Wagging tails and live music took over Fallbrook Boulevard, all to raise funds for the Capital Humane Society. 33 years later, the Capital Humane Society's "Tails 'N Trails Pet Walk is going strong. CEO and President of CHS, Bob Downey says, "I remember the pet walk we had and I think we may have had 12 to 15 walkers. I believe the first year we had it, we had a llama walk." Fast forward to 2017, more than 100 walkers and their four-legged friends registered for the ...