Deadline approaching for Hunters Helping The Hungry program - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

The deadline to apply is July 1st

Deadline approaching for Hunters Helping The Hungry program

Posted: Updated:

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The deadline is approaching for Nebraska meat processors to apply for participation in this year's Hunters Helping the Hungry program. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says processors have until July 1 to apply. The program allows hunters to donate the deer they kill to Nebraska residents in need. The processors accept the meat and turn it into ground venison before it's donated.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Nebraska has not had a confirmed case this year

    Dog Flu outbreak has Nebraska on alert

    Dog Flu outbreak has Nebraska on alert

    Dog flu across the country and confirmed cases in neighboring states, may be reason for concern for Nebraska dog owners. An outbreak of dog flu has sickened hundreds of dogs throughout this year. The latest case in Florida, where dozens of dogs were infected, but with states like Iowa confirming cases as well, Nebraska Veterinarians are urging caution. Nebraska Animal Medical Center Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Hagan says, "It tends to spread from metro area to metro area....people t...

    More >>

    Dog flu across the country and confirmed cases in neighboring states, may be reason for concern for Nebraska dog owners. An outbreak of dog flu has sickened hundreds of dogs throughout this year. The latest case in Florida, where dozens of dogs were infected, but with states like Iowa confirming cases as well, Nebraska Veterinarians are urging caution. Nebraska Animal Medical Center Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Hagan says, "It tends to spread from metro area to metro area....people t...

    More >>

  • Lincoln debuts first mini home

    Lincoln debuts first mini home

    At just over 500 square feet, it’s not big, but it fills an important need in Lincoln. 

    More >>

    At just over 500 square feet, it’s not big, but it fills an important need in Lincoln. 

    More >>

  • UNL: London study abroad students safe

    UNL: London study abroad students safe

    UNL: London study abroad students safe

    The University of Nebraska Lincoln reports all 17 of its students studying abroad in London are safe and accounted for after Saturday's alleged terror incidents at the London Bridge and Borough Market. 

    More >>

    The University of Nebraska Lincoln reports all 17 of its students studying abroad in London are safe and accounted for after Saturday's alleged terror incidents at the London Bridge and Borough Market. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.