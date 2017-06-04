Omaha Mayor selects new HR Resources Director

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert has selected the attorney who oversaw city labor relations as Omaha's new human resources director.

Tim Young will replace Mikki Frost, who retired Friday.

Frost had led human resources through Stothert's first term after also working as personnel director when Hal Daub was Omaha mayor, from 1995 until 2001.

Stothert cited Young's 'legal, investigative and negotiating experience" in announcing the hire Friday.

Young has been the city's labor relations director since August 2015.

Before that, he worked for the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services, as assistant general counsel for the Nebraska State Patrol, as an assistant state's attorney in McHenry, Illinois, and as a police investigator in Illinois.