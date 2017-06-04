Man assaulted with gun in robbery - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Four suspects remain on the loose.

Man assaulted with gun in robbery

A 20-year-old man was robbed by four assailants Saturday night, around 11:20 p.m.

Lincoln Police say, the men demanded the victim's wallet and car after confronting him outside of The View Apartments near 301 W. Charleston, after he got out of his car.

He was hit in the back of the head with a handgun. Two of the men were carrying handguns at the time.

The man drove himself to the hospital with minor injuries. The robbers got away with the victim's wallet and keys, they then fired shots as they drove off, in a dark colored Chrysler 300.

Police are looking for three black males and one white male.

This is a developing story,

