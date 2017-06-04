16-year-old robbed

The assailants asked for a ride from the victim

Two suspects have been arrested after robbing a 16-year-old woman Saturday night, around 10:50 p.m.

18-year-old Travion Tiller and 18-year-old Mantey Walker were arrested in connection with the crime.

Lincoln Police say, the two men approached the victim at an E-Z Go near 25th and O Streets, asking for a ride.

She then gave them a ride to an area between 9th and F, that's when the one of the men pulled an airsoft gun on her and demanded money, taking her wallet and car.

The suspects were later caught by the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, while they were heading east on Interstate-80. LSO then booked the two men.