Gov. Ricketts announces re-election bid

The duo of Gov. Pete Ricketts and Lt. Gov. Mike Foley announced their decision to seek another term, in front of dozens at the Nebraska Republican Headquarters, Sunday afternoon.

"We've got a lot of work left to do, we're very excited to go out and make the case that people should re-hire us for another term." said Gov. Ricketts.

Ricketts says his first term as governor has had many successes, but leaves unfinished business, like property tax relief.

Despite some contentious battles with the legislature, the governor still believes in the direction his administration is taking the state.

Gov. Ricketts said, "Well I think people should hold public officials accountable. I think the approval ratings reflect that we have been delivering on our promises to Nebraska. But we've got to deliver on that promise each and everyday, and work hard to earn each and every vote."

While Ricketts announcement has support from members of the Republican Party, you could see those against his campaign outside; several of them held a rally against his bid for another term outside Republican Headquarters.

Michael Funk, who helped organize the rally, said, "When the budget's tight, you've got to cut across the board, but I'm not quite happy with the concentration of where some of the cuts are going, with the university and childcare subsidies."

Also in opposition, Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb, who said in a statement:

"Gov. Ricketts has failed on protecting working class families on issues that affect our pocketbooks from healthcare to property taxes."

Gov. Ricketts said, "In any state you're going to have people that disagree with you, and that's part of the tension that's part of the tension of the political process. But the things we're focused on to grow Nebraska. How we're working on making government more effective and more efficient to serve the people of Nebraska, everybody should want that."

No one else has formally announced a bid to run against Ricketts, but Republican State Sen. Bob Krist has expressed interest.

The election will take place on Nov. 6, 2018.

While no challengers have stepped forward yet, there's still plenty of time with the filing deadline March 1 of next year.