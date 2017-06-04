Goldeyes beat Saltdogs 5-2 to take series

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: Lincoln Saltdogs

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Goldeyes scored four runs in the sixth inning to grab their first lead of the game and defeat the Lincoln Saltdogs 5-2 on Sunday afternoon.

Former Saltdogs pitcher Kevin McGovern earned the win for the Goldeyes after giving up two runs on four hits in seven innings of work. The lefty struck out eight while walking only two batters. Zac Person was charged with the loss for the Saltdogs after allowing four runs on two hits and three walks in the decisive sixth inning.

The Saltdogs started the game with a lead. Randolph Oduber sent a full count pitch over the right field fence in the first at bat of the game. Oduber’s fourth homer of the season is the only first inning home run this season for the Saltdogs.

Winnipeg got on the board in the bottom of the third inning. Wes Darvill led off with an infield single and Mason Katz followed with a walk. David Rohm was walked after a fly ball to set up Josh Romanski. The Goldeyes’ left fielder hit a ground ball to the right side to tie the game at one run apiece.

The Saltdogs reclaimed the lead in the fifth inning. Trever Adams continued his hot streak with a triple. Brent Dean singled him in to make it 2-1.

The lead was short-lived, though. Person came on in relief of Saltdogs starter Bennett Parry and struggled. He allowed two hits including a leadoff triple in the sixth inning. The killers, though, were walks and errors. He issued three straight walks and made an error en route to four runs scoring in the frame.

Parry was dominant again for the ‘Dogs. The southpaw gave up one run on two hits through five innings. He has not factored in a decision in four starts this year.

This was the fourth game in which the Saltdogs have tallied just four hits. Winnipeg’s five hits is the lowest total for a Saltdogs opponent this season.

The Saltdogs return to Lincoln to face the Sioux Falls Canaries on Tuesday, June 6th.