Cortland gives resident military sendoff

Posted By: Bayley Bischof

A Norris graduate left for the army today, but his hometown of Cortland gave him a proper goodbye.

They lined the streets with fire trucks, ambulances, American flags and community members.

It was all to say goodbye to Ben Amen, who left Sunday.

"We had the fire trucks lined up and honking, we had sheriffs, and all the friends and family showing not only overwhelming support for Ben and who he is as an individual but their pride that he's going into the military,” said Sandy Amen, Ben’s mom.

This is something Ben says he'll never forget.

“To have the whole community take the time out of their day, the whole day to show their love and support,” Amen said.

He said Cortland is the most loving community.

They not only honored Ben, but his desire to serve.

"It's great see the community support standing behind the people that are going off to serve,” Kevin Histip, EMT with 9-Line EMS said.

Ben wants to be an army medic— he learned this love for helping others right here in Cortland.

He was part of the youth firefighter program– the explorers– for four years.

"They do first aid and medical training and CPR and all that and it interested me in the medical field and it showed me a lot of the benefits of helping people,” Amen said.

The community and surrounding areas also got involved.

"We had Hickman here, 9–line, we had Pickrell here, Cortland obviously, sheriffs from all around here. They're all very supportive of our military and of our Cortland kids," Adam German, Cortland Fire Dept. said.

This wasn't the town's first send off.

Just two years ago, Ben's older brother Ethan left to join the marines, and the town showed up, just as strong as they did for Ben.

The family says even though it's a small town, they have a lot of heart.