One man in serious condition after motorcycle crash

"Touchdown!" The crowd of family members gathered in the yard outside former Husker and co-captain Marvin Mueller's home cheer as his grandson charges down field. It's a snapshot of Mueller's enduring legacy.More >>
"Touchdown!" The crowd of family members gathered in the yard outside former Husker and co-captain Marvin Mueller's home cheer as his grandson charges down field. It's a snapshot of Mueller's enduring legacy.More >>
Two suspects have been arrested after robbing a 16-year-old woman Saturday night, around 10:50 p.m. 18-year-old Trayvon Tiller and 18-year-old Monde Walker were arrested in connection with the crime. Lincoln Police say, the two men approached the victim at an E-Z Go near 25th and O Streets, asking for a ride. She then gave them a ride to an area between 9th and F, that's when the one of the men pulled an airsoft gun on her and demanded money, taking her wallet and car. The suspect...More >>
Two suspects have been arrested after robbing a 16-year-old woman Saturday night, around 10:50 p.m. 18-year-old Trayvon Tiller and 18-year-old Monde Walker were arrested in connection with the crime. Lincoln Police say, the two men approached the victim at an E-Z Go near 25th and O Streets, asking for a ride. She then gave them a ride to an area between 9th and F, that's when the one of the men pulled an airsoft gun on her and demanded money, taking her wallet and car. The suspect...More >>
Dog flu across the country and confirmed cases in neighboring states, may be reason for concern for Nebraska dog owners. An outbreak of dog flu has sickened hundreds of dogs throughout this year. The latest case in Florida, where dozens of dogs were infected, but with states like Iowa confirming cases as well, Nebraska Veterinarians are urging caution. Nebraska Animal Medical Center Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Hagan says, "It tends to spread from metro area to metro area....people t...More >>
Dog flu across the country and confirmed cases in neighboring states, may be reason for concern for Nebraska dog owners. An outbreak of dog flu has sickened hundreds of dogs throughout this year. The latest case in Florida, where dozens of dogs were infected, but with states like Iowa confirming cases as well, Nebraska Veterinarians are urging caution. Nebraska Animal Medical Center Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Hagan says, "It tends to spread from metro area to metro area....people t...More >>
They lined the streets with fire trucks, ambulances, American flags and community members. It was all to say goodbye to Ben Amen, who left Sunday.More >>
They lined the streets with fire trucks, ambulances, American flags and community members. It was all to say goodbye to Ben Amen, who left Sunday.More >>
At just over 500 square feet, it’s not big, but it fills an important need in Lincoln.More >>
At just over 500 square feet, it’s not big, but it fills an important need in Lincoln.More >>
Omaha authorities are trying to identify a man's body found floating down the Missouri River.More >>
Omaha authorities are trying to identify a man's body found floating down the Missouri River.More >>
Alycea Willits, 9, has been located.More >>
Alycea Willits, 9, has been located.More >>
A 22-year-old man has been sentenced for the crash death of a 20-year-old woman in eastern Nebraska.More >>
A 22-year-old man has been sentenced for the crash death of a 20-year-old woman in eastern Nebraska.More >>
26-year-old Michael Holmes is fighting for his life after a motorcycle crash Sunday night.More >>
26-year-old Michael Holmes is fighting for his life after a motorcycle crash Sunday night.More >>
A 20-year-old man was robbed by four assailants Saturday night. Lincoln Police say, the men demanded the victim's wallet and car after confronting him outside of The View Apartments near 301 W. Charleston. He was hit in the back of the head with a handgun. Two of the men were carrying handguns at the time. The man drove himself to the hospital with minor injuries. The robbers got away with the victim's wallet and keys, they then fired shots out of their vehicle as they drove off. ...More >>
A 20-year-old man was robbed by four assailants Saturday night. Lincoln Police say, the men demanded the victim's wallet and car after confronting him outside of The View Apartments near 301 W. Charleston. He was hit in the back of the head with a handgun. Two of the men were carrying handguns at the time. The man drove himself to the hospital with minor injuries. The robbers got away with the victim's wallet and keys, they then fired shots out of their vehicle as they drove off. ...More >>
Another hot Summer-like day again with lots of sunshine...More >>
Another hot Summer-like day again with lots of sunshine...More >>