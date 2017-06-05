One man in serious condition after motorcycle crash

Two suspects have been arrested after robbing a 16-year-old woman Saturday night, around 10:50 p.m. 18-year-old Trayvon Tiller and 18-year-old Monde Walker were arrested in connection with the crime. Lincoln Police say, the two men approached the victim at an E-Z Go near 25th and O Streets, asking for a ride. She then gave them a ride to an area between 9th and F, that's when the one of the men pulled an airsoft gun on her and demanded money, taking her wallet and car. The suspect...