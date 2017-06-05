Working beginning on clearing Scotts Bluff Monument trail

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP)

Officials say work is expected to begin soon on reopening Saddle Rock Trail at Scotts Bluff National Monument.

A landslide on the lower trail portion in December 2015 blocked access to the southwest-facing side of the monument.

Experts had advised letting the trail repairs wait at least a year so the soil could stabilize. Monument Superintendent Dan Morford says there's no sign of weather-induced weakness on the ledge above the trail, where the landslide occurred.

Morford says the goal is have the landslide debris removed and the trail repaired for reopening by July 4.