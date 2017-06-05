Omaha authorities trying to ID body found in Missouri River - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Omaha authorities trying to ID body found in Missouri River

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

        Omaha authorities are trying to identify a man's body found floating down the Missouri River.

        On Sunday, June 4th 2017 at 2:16 p.m. OFD River Rescue and OPD responded to a call of a body floating down the Missouri River. OFD was able to recover the body in the river, near Epply Airfield on the northeast corner of the city. OPD is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the person. He is described as follows:

        White or Hispanic male believed to be between 25-40 years of age. He has short dark hair and a goatee. He appears to be approximately 5'8 tall and average build. He has a tattoo on each forearm. Please contact OPD Homicide Unit at 402.444.5656 or crime stoppers at 402.444.stop with any information.

