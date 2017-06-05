More public art will grace sites in Grand Island

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP)

Albert Einstein, Mark Twain and St. Francis of Assisi will be gracing the city of Grand Island sometime this summer.

A statue of Einstein will be placed at the airport. Twain's statue will be holding a book on a bench outside the city library and the statue of St. Francis will sit on a bench outside St. Mary's Cathedral.

The statues are part of a public art project undertaken by members of Grow Grand Island, a resident-driven effort to develop the Hall County city. The need for arts and humanities enhancement was identified by a Grow Grand Island committee.

Committee member Tammy Morris says ``art will attract residents as well as visitors to appreciate the Grand Island community.''