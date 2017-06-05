Man gets probation in eastern Nebraska crash death - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man gets probation in eastern Nebraska crash death

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP)

        A 22-year-old man has been sentenced for the crash death of a 20-year-old woman in eastern Nebraska.
        Colin Larsen was given two years of probation. He was sentenced Monday in Sarpy County District Court in Papillion. Court records say he pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vehicular homicide and to careless driving. Prosecutors dropped several other charges in exchange for Larsen's pleas.
        The records say Larsen lost control of his pickup truck on Dec. 20, 2015, while driving along U.S. Highway 31 in Springfield. It rolled and landed on its roof, fatally injuring Larsen's passenger, Tiffany Hofmeister. She lived in Lincoln.

