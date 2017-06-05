NEB Softball: Rylie Unzicker Named Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Incoming Nebraska freshman Rylie Unzicker was named the 2016-17 Gatorade Nebraska Softball Player of the Year on Monday, June 5. Unzicker is now a finalist for Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year, which will be announced later this month.

Unzicker was honored following an outstanding senior season for Millard South High School last fall, which culminated with the third Class A state championship of her career. Unzicker hit .500 as a senior and set school records with 18 home runs and 57 runs scored. She was named a captain of both the Omaha World-Herald All-Nebraska team and the Lincoln Journal Star Super-State team following her senior season.

Unzicker’s stellar senior season capped an outstanding prep career for the outfielder, who was a four-time first-team All-Nebraska and Super-State honoree. Unzicker posted a .524 career batting average with 187 hits, 48 doubles, 38 home runs, 130 RBIs and 185 runs. Her 185 runs were a Class A record, as was her .524 average, which ranked fifth overall in state history. In addition to her state records, Unzicker established Millard South records in hits, doubles, home runs, RBIs, runs scored and batting average.

Unzicker becomes the third Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year on the Huskers’ 2018 roster. Her older sister Madi was the 2013 Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year, while Kaylan Jablonski was the 2014 winner.