Road work reduces N. 17th between "Q" and Vine to one lane

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

North 17th Street between “Q” and Vine streets will be reduced to one lane beginning Tuesday.  The northbound lane closures will last approximately one year to accommodate the demolition of the adjacent Cather/Pound Residence Halls on the University of Nebraska campus.  During the project, drivers are encouraged to use Antelope Valley Parkway, just east of 17th Street.

For more information, contact Shane Dostal, Public Works and Utilities, at 402-525-7852.

