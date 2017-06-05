Trooper Hunzeker Wins Nebraska Inspector Championships - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Trooper Hunzeker Wins Nebraska Inspector Championships

Trooper Hunzeker Wins Nebraska Inspector Championships

GRAND ISLAND, NEB.

        Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Kris Hunzeker took first place honors and
Trooper John Hadaway received runner-up honors at the Nebraska Inspector Championships held June 2-3 in Grand
Island, Nebraska.
        A 13-year veteran of the Nebraska State Patrol, Hunzeker is stationed in Nebraska City and assigned to the Carrier
Enforcement Division. The Inspector Championships are held each June as part of the Nebraska Truck Driving
Championships.  The competition consists of a personal interview, table top exercise and various hands-on
inspections.
        This is Hunzeker's first win in this event.  Hunzeker will now represent Nebraska in the North American Inspector
Championships (NAIC) in Orlando, Florida, August 7-11, 2017.
        During the NAIC, inspectors from across North America are tested in a series of timed events, in which they will
demonstrate their knowledge of the North American Standard Inspection Program.
In addition to the competition, each inspector receives training on the latest safety information, technology, standards
and inspection procedures.  The NAIC is held in conjunction with the American Trucking Association National Truck
Driving Championships.

