NEB T&F: Huskers Head to Eugene for NCAA Championships

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Members of the Nebraska track and field team head to Eugene, Oregon this week for the NCAA Outdoor Championships at historic Hayward Field, set for June 7-10.

The Huskers earned 18 bids to the national meet, including 11 on the men's team and seven on the women's team. A total of 21 student-athletes will make the trip to Eugene.

The Huskers will begin competition on Wednesday when Cody Walton takes the stage in the decathlon at 2:30 p.m. (CT). Thursday's action will also begin with Walton in the decathlon at 12:30 p.m. (CT). On Friday, the first Husker to compete will be Petra Luteran in the high jump at 7 p.m. (CT). Then on Saturday, the first scheduled Huskers are Landon Bartel and Mike McCann in the high jump at 5 p.m. (CT).

ESPN will provide television and internet streaming coverage each day of the meet. The broadcast schedule can be found above. All broadcasts will be streamed live online at WatchESPN.com or with the WatchESPN app.

Noting the Huskers' National Qualifiers

Jasmine Barge, So., Florissant, Mo. (400m Hurdles)

Will run at the NCAA Championships for the first time in the 400m hurdles...set a PR of 57.59 this season, the No. 4 mark in NU history...placed fifth at the Big Ten Outdoor Championships.

Landon Bartel, Jr., Ashland, Mo. (High Jump)

Making his third career NCAA Championships appearance and second at outdoor nationals...finished 20th in 2015 and 14th at the 2016 indoor meet to earn second-team All-America honors...was the Big Ten runner-up at the outdoor championships with a personal best 7-2 1/2 (2.20m), which is eighth in NU history.

Jake Bender, Sr., Naperville, Ill. (4x400m Relay)

Making his third career appearance at the NCAA Outdoor Championships after missing last year with an injury...has three career All-America honors with the 4x400m relay, including a second-place finish at the 2015 NCAA Indoor Championships...part of NU's No. 4 all-time 4x400m outdoor relay (3:03.61).

Sam Bransby, Jr., Naperville, Ill. (4x400m Relay)

Was a first-team All-American with the 4x400m relay in 2016 after finishing third in Eugene with the No. 3 time in NU outdoor history, 3:03.31...is the only returning member of that relay squad.

Nick Coghill, RFr., Placentia, Calif. (Discus)

Making his first trip to Eugene as a redshirt freshman after a discus PR of 182-4 (55.58m) at the NCAA West Prelims...placed sixth at the Big Ten Outdoor Championships.

Seth Derr, Sr., Phillipsburg, Kan. (Javelin)

Making his first NCAA Outdoor Championships appearance in the javelin and has a personal best of 227-6 (69.35m), which ranks sixth in NU history...was the NAIA runner-up at Bethany College in Kansas in 2015.

Isaiah Griffith, Fr., Detroit, Mich. (Long Jump, Triple Jump)

Making his first trip to the NCAA Outdoor Championships as a true freshman after qualifying in both the long jump and triple jump...set personal bests in both events at the NCAA West Preliminary Round to qualify: 25-3 1/4 (7.70m) in the long jump and 51-11 1/4 (15.83m) in the triple jump...finished seventh in the long jump and 10th in the triple jump at the Big Ten Outdoor Championships.

Antoine Lloyd, Jr., Kentwood, Mich. (110m Hurdles)

A two-time second-team All-American in relays, making his third straight appearance at the NCAA Outdoor Championships and second appearance in the 110m hurdles after finishing 20th last year...has a wind-aided PR of 13.52 at altitude this season, which is the sixth-fastest time in NU outdoor history.

Petra Luteran, Fr., Szarliget, Hungary (High Jump)

A true freshman, qualified for nationals after a jump-off at the NCAA West Preliminary Round...has a season-best mark of 5-11 1/4 (1.81m).

Mike McCann, Jr., Smithtown, N.Y. (High Jump)

Making first appearance at an NCAA Championships...cleared a personal-best 7-2 1/2 (2.20m) at the Husker Spring Invitational, which ranks eighth in NU outdoor history...finished sixth at the Big Ten Outdoor Championships.

Angela Mercurio, Jr., Kitchener, Ontario (Triple Jump)

Set a PR of 43-10 3/4 (13.38m) at the NCAA West Prelims to qualify for nationals for the first time...her mark ranks eighth in NU outdoor history...finished third at the Big Ten Outdoor Championships.

Andy Neal, Jr., Lincoln, Neb. (4x400m Relay)

Making his first appearance at the NCAA Outdoor Championships...finished 10th with the 4x400m relay at the 2016 NCAA Indoor Championships to earn second-team All-America honors.

Sydney Otto, Fr., De Pere, Wis. (Javelin)

A true freshman, set a PR of 158-0 (48.15m) at the NCAA West Prelims to qualify for nationals for the first time...finished seventh at the Big Ten Outdoor Championships.

Nick Percy, Jr., Ventnor, England (Discus)

Was the 2016 NCAA discus champion and is a two-time Big Ten discus champion...ranks No. 3 on the NU discus chart...making his third nationals appearance...placed 15th in 2015 before winning last year...Scottish national record holder and England U23 champion.

Toni Tupper, So., Lincoln, Neb. (Shot Put)

Qualified for her first NCAA Championships with a shot put PR of 56-0 (17.07m), which ranks third in NU outdoor history...finished sixth at the Big Ten Outdoor Championships.

Cody Walton, Jr., Forest Lake, Minn. (Decathlon)

Broke Nebraska's decathlon school record with 7,937 points at the Spec Towns Invitational...won the Big Ten heptathlon title during the indoor season and finished second in the decathlon at the Big Ten Outdoor Championships...was a second-team All-American last year, finishing 12th...making his second nationals appearance.

Tierra Williams, Sr., Auburn, Neb. (Long Jump)

A four-time career All-American and four-time Big Ten champion in the long and triple jump...making her fourth straight appearance at NCAA Outdoor Championships...finished 16th in the long jump in 2016...best long jump finish is ninth in 2015...has eight career Big Ten medals in long and triple jump...ranks No. 6 on NU's all-time outdoor chart.

Drew Wiseman, Sr., Bismarck, N.D. (400m Hurdles, 4x400m Relay)

Four-time All-American in 4x400m relay and 400m hurdles...set the No. 5 time in NU history (50.01) at the NCAA West Prelims...2017 CoSIDA Academic All-District selection...part of NU's No. 4 all-time 4x400m outdoor relay.

Brittni Wolczyk, So., Port Coquitlam, British Columbia (Javelin)

2017 Big Ten champion...making her second appearance at nationals...second-team All-American in 2016 (11th)...ranks No. 5 in NU history...Canadian junior record holder.

4x400m Relay Alternates: Moujtaba Mohammed, Jake Nelson