UNL preparing for Cather/Pound Hall demolition

CORRECTION: Road closures along 17th Street between Q and Vine Streets will be reduced to one lane to accommodate the abatement of Cather and Pound Residence Halls.

UNL officials say the process of preparing the buildings for demolition started a few weeks ago, but physical demolition won't happen until December 2017.

Demolition of Cather and Pound Residence Halls on the University of Nebraska Lincoln campus will begin Tuesday, tearing down decades of memories along with it.

The twin dormitories were built in 1963. Each at 12 stories tall, they're able to collectively house 684 students. However, their age is showing.

The Nebraska Board of Regents approved the $7.3 million demolition last November. UNL officials say demolition is cheaper than the renovations required, which were estimated at $20 million.

North 17th Street between “Q” and Vine streets will be reduced to one lane beginning Tuesday.

The northbound lane closures will last approximately one year to accommodate the demolition of the adjacent Cather/Pound Residence Halls on the University of Nebraska campus.

During the project, drivers are encouraged to use Antelope Valley Parkway, just east of 17th Street.