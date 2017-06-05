UNL preparing for Cather/Pound Hall demolition

"Touchdown!" The crowd of family members gathered in the yard outside former Husker and co-captain Marvin Mueller's home cheer as his grandson charges down field. It's a snapshot of Mueller's enduring legacy.More >>
"Touchdown!" The crowd of family members gathered in the yard outside former Husker and co-captain Marvin Mueller's home cheer as his grandson charges down field. It's a snapshot of Mueller's enduring legacy.More >>
North 17th Street between “Q” and Vine streets will be reduced to one lane beginning Tuesday.More >>
North 17th Street between “Q” and Vine streets will be reduced to one lane beginning Tuesday.More >>
Two suspects have been arrested after robbing a 16-year-old woman Saturday night, around 10:50 p.m. 18-year-old Trayvon Tiller and 18-year-old Monde Walker were arrested in connection with the crime. Lincoln Police say, the two men approached the victim at an E-Z Go near 25th and O Streets, asking for a ride. She then gave them a ride to an area between 9th and F, that's when the one of the men pulled an airsoft gun on her and demanded money, taking her wallet and car. The suspect...More >>
Two suspects have been arrested after robbing a 16-year-old woman Saturday night, around 10:50 p.m. 18-year-old Trayvon Tiller and 18-year-old Monde Walker were arrested in connection with the crime. Lincoln Police say, the two men approached the victim at an E-Z Go near 25th and O Streets, asking for a ride. She then gave them a ride to an area between 9th and F, that's when the one of the men pulled an airsoft gun on her and demanded money, taking her wallet and car. The suspect...More >>
Dog flu across the country and confirmed cases in neighboring states, may be reason for concern for Nebraska dog owners. An outbreak of dog flu has sickened hundreds of dogs throughout this year. The latest case in Florida, where dozens of dogs were infected, but with states like Iowa confirming cases as well, Nebraska Veterinarians are urging caution. Nebraska Animal Medical Center Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Hagan says, "It tends to spread from metro area to metro area....people t...More >>
Dog flu across the country and confirmed cases in neighboring states, may be reason for concern for Nebraska dog owners. An outbreak of dog flu has sickened hundreds of dogs throughout this year. The latest case in Florida, where dozens of dogs were infected, but with states like Iowa confirming cases as well, Nebraska Veterinarians are urging caution. Nebraska Animal Medical Center Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Hagan says, "It tends to spread from metro area to metro area....people t...More >>
Omaha authorities are trying to identify a man's body found floating down the Missouri River.More >>
Omaha authorities are trying to identify a man's body found floating down the Missouri River.More >>
A 22-year-old man has been sentenced for the crash death of a 20-year-old woman in eastern Nebraska.More >>
A 22-year-old man has been sentenced for the crash death of a 20-year-old woman in eastern Nebraska.More >>
They lined the streets with fire trucks, ambulances, American flags and community members. It was all to say goodbye to Ben Amen, who left Sunday.More >>
They lined the streets with fire trucks, ambulances, American flags and community members. It was all to say goodbye to Ben Amen, who left Sunday.More >>
26-year-old Michael Holmes is fighting for his life after a motorcycle crash Sunday night.More >>
26-year-old Michael Holmes is fighting for his life after a motorcycle crash Sunday night.More >>
At just over 500 square feet, it’s not big, but it fills an important need in Lincoln.More >>
At just over 500 square feet, it’s not big, but it fills an important need in Lincoln.More >>
Alycea Willits, 9, has been located.More >>
Alycea Willits, 9, has been located.More >>