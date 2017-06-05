NEB WRES: Burroughs, Green Set for World Team Trials at Devaney Center

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Lincoln – The Bob Devaney Sports Center is set to host the U.S. Freestyle World Team Trials this Saturday, and former Huskers Jordan Burroughs and James Green will compete for a chance to represent the United States at the 2017 World Wrestling Championships.

Burroughs (Lincoln, Neb.- Sunkist Kids - 74 kg/163 lbs.) and Green (Lincoln, Neb.- Titan Mercury WC - 70 kg/154 lbs.) have both advanced to the best-of-three Trials final series, as both won their weight class at the 2017 U.S. Freestyle Open. Burroughs is the 2012 Olympic champion and a three-time World champion, while Green is the 2015 World bronze medalist.

By virtue of winning a medal at either the 2016 Olympic Games or the 2016 World Championships, three athletes will advance directly to the Trials final series in their weight class: 2016 World champion Logan Stieber (Columbus, Ohio - Titan Mercury WC/Ohio RTC) at 61 kg/143 lbs., 2016 Olympic bronze medalist J'den Cox (Columbia, Mo. - Titan Mercury WC/Missouri WF) at 86 kg/189 lbs. and 2016 Olympic champion Kyle Snyder (Woodbine, Md. - Titan Mercury WC/Ohio RTC) at 97 kg/213 lbs.

The 2017 U.S. Open champions in the other five weight classes also advance directly to the best-of-three Trials final series.

In addition to Burroughs and Green, the other U.S. Open champions advancing directly to the Championship Series are Tony Ramos (Chapel Hill, N.C. - Sunkist Kids WC) at 55 kg/121 lbs., Jordan Oliver (Tempe, Ariz. - Sunkist Kids WC) at 65 kg/143 lbs. and Nick Gwiazdowski (Raleigh, N.C. - Titan Mercury WC) at 125 kg/275 lbs.

The World Team Trials qualifiers will wrestle in a Trials Tournament starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. The winner of the Trials Tournament will challenge the wrestler who has earned automatic berth to the Final Wrestle-Off in a best-of-three series, which begins at 6 p.m. Saturday.

There are 34 past NCAA Division I champions who qualified to compete in Lincoln, including four-time NCAA champions Stieber, who went to Ohio State, and Kyle Dake, who competed for Cornell. The field also includes seven past Dan Hodge Trophy winners as the nation's best college wrestler, including Burroughs (2011), Stieber (2015), Dake (2013), Jayson Ness of Minnesota (2010), David Taylor of Penn State (2012 and 2014), Alex Dieringer of Oklahoma State (2016) and Zain Retherford of Penn State (2017).

The champions at the World Team Trials will represent the United States in men's freestyle at the 2017 World Wrestling Championships in Paris, France, August 21-26.

The Devaney Center will also host the UWW Junior Freestyle World Team Trials on Friday, featuring the top 17-20 year old freestyle wrestlers in the nation, including many of the nation's top college underclassmen and high school wrestlers.

Tickets are now on sale for the both the U.S. Freestyle World Team Trials and the UWW Junior Freestyle World Team Trials. Prices range from $20-$30 for General Admission per day up to $50 for Reserved Seating each day. Tickets can be purchased online at huskers.com/usawrestling. Both events will be streamed live on FloWrestling (subscription required).

2017 U.S. Freestyle World Team Trials Qualifiers (As of June 5)

57 kg/125.5 lbs.

'17 U.S. Open champion advances to Trials finals series -- Tony Ramos, Chapel Hill, N.C. (Sunkist Kids WC)

World Team Trials Tournament qualifiers

'16 Olympian -- Daniel Dennis, Iowa City, Iowa (Titan Mercury)

'16 Bill Farrell highest U.S. medalist -- Nico Megaludis, State College, Pa. (Titan Mercury WC)

'17 Dave Schultz highest U.S. medalist -- Tyler Graff, New Brunswick, N.J. (Titan Mercury WC)

'17 NCAA Division I champion -- Darian Cruz, Allentown, Pa. (Lehigh Valley WC)

'17 U.S. Open runner-up -- Nahshon Garrett, Tempe, Ariz. (Sunkist Kids WC)

'17 U.S. Open third place -- Nathan Tomasello, Parma, Ohio (Titan Mercury WC/Ohio RTC)

'17 U.S. Open fourth place -- Frank Perrelli, Charlottesville, Va. (Titan Mercury WC)

'17 U.S. Open fifth place -- Zach Sanders, Minneapolis, Minn. (Minnesota Storm)

'17 U.S. Open sixth place -- Alan Waters, Columbia, Mo. (Titan Mercury WC)

'17 U.S. Open seventh place -- Jesse Delgado, Champaign, Ill. (Titan Mercury WC)

'17 Northern Plains Last Chance Trials Qualifier highest placer - Thomas Gilman, Iowa City, IA (Hawkeye Wrestling Club)

61 kg/134 lbs.

'16 World medalist advances to Trials Finals series -- Logan Stieber, Columbus, Ohio (Titan Mercury WC/Ohio RTC)

World Team Trials Tournament qualifiers

'17 Dave Schultz highest U.S. medalist -- Kanen Storr, Leslie, Mich. (Titan Mercury WC)

'17 NCAA Division I champion -- Cory Clark, Pleasant Hill, Iowa (Iowa)

'17 U.S. Open champion -- Kendric Maple, West Lafayette, Ind. (Titan Mercury WC)

'17 U.S. Open runner-up -- Brandon Wright, Indianapolis, Ind. (RNO, IPWA)

'17 U.S. Open third place -- Josh Kindig, Chapel Hill, N.C. (Sunkist Kids)

'17 U.S. Open fourth place -- Cody Brewer, Evanston, Ill. (Titan Mercury WC)

'17 U.S. Open fifth place -- Seth Gross, Brookings, S.D. (Jackrabbit WC)

'17 U.S. Open sixth place -- Joe Colon, Cedar Falls, Iowa (Titan Mercury WC)

'17 U.S. Open seventh place -- Chris Dardanes, Iowa City, Iowa (Titan Mercury WC)

'17 Northern Plains Last Chance Trials Qualifier highest placer - Jayson Ness, Minneapolis, Minn. (Minnesota Storm)

65 kg/143 lbs.

'17 U.S. Open champion advances to Trials finals series -- Jordan Oliver, Tempe, Ariz. (Sunkist Kids WC)

World Team Trials Tournament qualifiers

'16 Olympian -- Frank Molinaro, State College, Pa. (Titan Mercury WC)

'16 Bill Farrell highest U.S. medalist -- BJ Futrell, Philadelphia, Pa. (Titan Mercury WC)

'17 Dave Schultz highest U.S. medalist -- Evan Henderson, Chapel Hill, N.C. (Titan Mercury WC)

'17 NCAA Division I champion -- Dean Heil, Brunswick, Ohio (Oklahoma State)

'17 U.S. Open third place -- Zain Retherford, Benton, Pa. (Nittany Lion WC)

'17 U.S. Open fourth place -- Jimmy Kennedy, Ann Arbor, Mich. (New York AC)

'17 U.S. Open sixth place -- Kellen Russell, Chelsea, Mich. (New York AC)

'17 U.S. Open seventh place -- Nick Dardanes, Iowa City, Iowa (Titan Mercury WC)

'17 Northern Plains Last Chance Trials Qualifier highest placer - Mario Mason, Lehigh, Pa. (Lehigh Valley Wrestling Club)

70 kg/154 lbs.

'17 U.S. Open champion advances to Trials finals series -- James Green, Lincoln, Neb. (Titan Mercury WC)

World Team Trials Tournament qualifiers

'17 NCAA Division I champion - Jason Nolf, Yatesboro, Pa. (Nittany Lion WC)

'17 U.S. Open runner-up -- Nazar Kulchytskyy, Madison, Wisc. (Titan Mercury WC)

'17 U.S. Open third place -- Steven Pami, Philadelphia, Pa. (Sunkist Kids WC)

'17 U.S. Open fifth place -- Alec Pantaleo, Canton, Mich. (Michigan RTC)

'17 U.S. Open sixth place -- Jason Chamberlain, Fresno, Calif. (Titan Mercury WC)

'17 U.S. Open seventh place -- Tommy Gantt, Raleigh, N.C. (Titan Mercury WC)

'17 Northern Plains Last Chance Trials Qualifier highest placer - Dylan Ness, Minneapolis, Minn. (Minnesota Storm)

74 kg/163 lbs.

'17 U.S. Open champion advances to Trials finals series - Jordan Burroughs, Lincoln, Neb. (Sunkist Kids)

World Team Trials Tournament qualifiers

'16 Bill Farrell highest U.S. medalist -- Alex Dieringer, Stillwater, Okla. (Titan Mercury WC)

'17 Dave Schultz highest U.S. medalist -- Kevin LeValley, Lewisburg, Pa. (Buffalo Valley RTC)

'17 NCAA Division I champion -- Vincenzo Joseph, Pittsburgh, Pa. (Penn State)

'17 NCAA Division I champion -- Mark Hall, Apple Valley, Minn. (Penn State)

'17 U.S. Open runner-up -- Kyle Dake, Ithaca, N.Y. (Titan Mercury WC)

'17 U.S. Open fourth place -- Anthony Valencia, Bellflower, Calif. (Arizona State)

'17 U.S. Open fifth place -- Chris Perry, Stillwater, Okla. (Titan Mercury WC)

'17 U.S. Open seventh place -- Chance Marsteller, Fawn Grove, Pa. (Dark Knights)

'17 Northern Plains Last Chance Trials Qualifier highest placer - Isaiah Martinez, Champaign, Ill. (Illinois Regional Training Center)

86 kg/189 lbs.

'16 Olympic medalist advances to Trials Finals series -- J'den Cox, Columbia, Mo. (Titan Mercury WC)

World Team Trials Tournament qualifiers

'16 Bill Farrell highest U.S. medalist -- Austin Trotman, Lincoln, Neb. (Titan Mercury WC)

'17 Dave Schultz highest U.S. medalist -- Josh Asper, Annapolis, Md. (Navy-Marines Corps Mat Corp)

'17 NCAA Division I champion -- Bo Nickal, Allen, Texas (Nittany Lion WC)

'17 U.S. Open champion -- David Taylor, State College, Pa. (Titan Mercury WC)

'17 U.S. Open runner-up -- Richard Perry, Lancaster, Pa. (New York AC)

'17 U.S. Open third place -- Nick Heflin, Bordentown, N.J. (Princeton WC)

'17 U.S. Open fifth place -- Patrick Downey III, Oviedo, Fla. (unattached)

'17 U.S. Open sixth place -- Kyle Crutchmer, Tulsa, Okla. (Cowboy WC)

'17 U.S. Open seventh place -- Gabe Dean, Ithaca, N.Y. (Titan Mercury WC)

'17 Northern Plains Last Chance Trials Qualifier highest placer - Joe Rau, Minneapolis, Minn. (Minnesota Storm)

97 kg/213 lbs.

'16 Olympic medalist advances to Trials Finals series -- Kyle Snyder, Woodbine, Md. (Titan Mercury WC)

World Team Trials Tournament qualifiers

'16 Bill Farrell highest U.S. medalist -- Dustin Kilgore, Colorado Springs, Colo. (Sunkist Kids)

'17 Dave Schultz highest U.S. medalist -- Kyven Gadson, Ames, Iowa (Sunkist Kids)

'17 U.S. Open runner-up -- Micah Burak, Colorado Springs, Colo. (Titan Mercury WC)

'17 U.S. Open third place -- Nathan Burak, Iowa City, Iowa (Titan Mercury WC)

'17 U.S. Open fourth place -- Nikko Reyes, Savoy, Ill. (Valley RTC)

'17 U.S. Open fifth place -- Ty Walz, Cleveland, Ohio (Titan Mercury WC)

'17 U.S. Open sixth place -- Kallen Kleinschmidt, Colorado Springs, Colo. (New York AC)

'17 U.S. Open seventh place -- Matt Williams, Apple Valley, Calif. (Road Runner)

'17 Northern Plains Last Chance Trials Qualifier highest placer - Hayden Zillmer, Minneapolis, Minn. (Minnesota Storm)