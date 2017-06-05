Aging Partners collecting fans for senior citizens.

Aging Partners is collecting fans for local senior citizens.

It's a part of their annual Fans for Senior Citizens Collection.

Each year, the organization prioritizes the elderly who don't have a means of staying cool during blistering summer days.

"They are a little more sedentary. "They can't get up and move around to a cooler spot maybe as easy as a younger person could and the heat seems to affect senior and very small children in a way that adults who are not seniors can combat better," says Mitch Sump, Aging Partners.

If you'd like to help, you can drop fans off at the Aging Partner's office, near South 10th and N street.

People age 60 and up are eligible for them.

Aging Partners says all you have to do is call and request a fan, then pick it up from the office.

You can reach them at: 402- 441-3025

So far, they've given out 100 fans, they anticipate a growing demand as the temperatures rise.