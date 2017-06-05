Powerball Jackpot climbs to $375 million - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Powerball Jackpot climbs to $375 million

Several Nebraskans are heading to local stores for their chance to be a millionaire.

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $375 million for this Wednesday's drawing.

That's the highest level its been since February.

Lincoln resident Ron Nesiba said he saw the large number and couldn't help but to put his hat in the ring.

"When the number gets an pretty good size, then I start buying them with the hopes that I end up winning. It's a long shot but it's worth the effort,” Ron Nesiba said.

There have been 18 consecutive Powerball drawings since April 5 without a big winner.

The pot money starts at $ 40 million dollars and grows at least by $10 million each drawing until it's won.

"If it's won it would bit that would be twelfth largest jackpot in powerball history. Actually, it would beat out $365 million Nebraska record jackpot which was won on February 2006,” Nebraska Lottery Public Officer Neil Watson said.

Those winning tickets sold to the eight ConAgra workers were at this u stop near 1st and West O streets.

Its manager said sales do pick up when the jackpot rises especially at this location.

"I think it's always the shot they want to be the next one especially coming from a store where multiple winners won that large one 11 years ago. Every one wants to find that lucky spot,” U-Stop Store Manager Laurie Madsen said.

Remember,  there's still time for you place your bet.

So, play responsibly and good luck.

