Private lunch with Warren Buffet

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Investor Warren Buffett is again auctioning off a private lunch in the hopes of raising millions more for a charity that helps the homeless in San Francisco.

Buffett has raised nearly $24 million for the Glide Foundation over the past 17 years. Last year's winner paid nearly $3.5 million, which tied the record set in 2012. The largest bids usually don't come until near the auction's end.